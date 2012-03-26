* Nils Andersen faces another operation

* Group being run by executive board

* Shares down 1.5 percent (Re-writes first paragraph, adds chairman and analyst comments, details, updates shares)

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, March 26 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S's chief executive will remain on sick leave for another six to eight weeks but the company is running smoothly in his absence, Maersk said on Monday.

Nils Smedegaard Andersen, 53, has extended his sick leave on his doctors' advice pending further surgery to fix a heart problem.

Andersen had been convalescing since late December when he was admitted to hospital in Switzerland and underwent an operation for a leaky heart valve.

In Andersen's absence A.P. Moller-Maersk is being run by its executive board, the members of which report directly to Chairman of the Board Michael Pram Rasmussen, the company said.

"The management team has passed the test and shown it is robust and will also be able to handle the extension of Nils Andersen's sick leave without any loss of momentum," Rasmussen said in a statement.

Andersen was initially expected to be away for a month but his sick leave was extended at the end of January for two months, after which he had been expected to resume his duties on Monday, slightly ahead of schedule.

But his physicians decided differently on Friday, A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement.

His surgery is scheduled for March 28 and his sick leave extended by six to eight weeks as advised by his physicians, the company said.

TIME TO RECOVER

Asked how certain he was that Andersen would recover so quickly, Rasmussen said in an email response to Reuters: "We have the doctors' word that this is the time Nils Smedegaard (Andersen) needs to recover from the corrective operation."

Rasmussen said Andersen could have postponed the new operation but chose instead to have it done this week.

Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company, fell as much as 1.9 percent but pared losses to 1.5 percent by 1154 GMT, against a 0.6 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's blue chip index of 20 most-valuable and most-traded Danish stocks.

Jyske Bank trader Martin Munk said the extension of the CEO's sick leave had an impact on the stock on Monday but would not affect the bank's long-term view of the company.

Andersen has regularly attended check-ups, all with satisfactory outcome, and the new procedure is corrective surgery related to a prosthetic cardiac valve he got in late December, the company said.

"The difference between the operation Nils will have done on Wednesday and the earlier operation is that this one is planned and scheduled," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said Andersen's absence did not give reason to consider any changes in the group's six-member executive board, which consists of Andersen, Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie, and the heads of the container shipping, oil drilling, port terminals and oil and gas divisions.

Rasmussen said in his email the group's executive management set-up ensures decisions can be made rapidly, and he attends executive board meetings when necessary. (Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Holmes)