OSLO, March 7 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk has made a minor oil discovery near the Kristin field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Oil Directorate said on Wednesday.

The discovery is not considered commercially interesting.

"Future studies will quantify the volumes and highlight any additional potential," the NPD said.

Maersk holds a 70 percent stake in the 431 production licence and partner Faroe Petroleum the remaining 30 percent.