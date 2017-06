COPENHAGEN Feb 13 APM Terminals, the port operating arm of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday it had signed a preliminary agreement with Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.. to operate the Petkim Port in Turkey.

The agreement is for the long-term operation of Petkim Port, located in Aliaga, near the city of Izmir on the Aegean Coast of Turkey. Contract negotiations are still ongoing, APM Terminals said in a statement.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)