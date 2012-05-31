COPENHAGEN May 31 Danish oil and shipping group
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it would buy a
30 percent stake in two British oil fields and a production unit
from Noble Energy for $127 million.
The group said its oil unit, Maersk Oil, would buy a 30
percent stake in Dumbarton and Lochranza fields which it
operates, increasing its stake to 100 percent.
It would also buy the Global Producer III FPSO (floating
production storage and offloading) installation in the UK
Central North Sea, the company said.
Dumbarton and Lochranza produce combined around 20,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day and the sale was expected to
close no later than the end of the third quarter, it said.