COPENHAGEN, June 1 Danish oil and shipping group
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it would cut
about 400 jobs as part of a restructuring of its struggling
container shipping division Maersk Line.
The group said in a statement that a key objective of the
reorganisation was faster decision making and that about 250 of
the job cuts would be at its Copenhagen headquarters.
The shipping industry has been hit hard during the global
economic downturn as weak demand and excess capacity knocked
freight rates to loss-making levels.
Maersk said last month it expected 2012 results "slightly
lower" than in 2011, a modest improvement on previous guidance,
but below analysts' hopes.
