COPENHAGEN Oct 9 Danish oil and shipping group
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday Maersk Oil was
targeting an entitlement oil production level above 400,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020.
The group has previously said it aimed to reach a level of
400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day without a specific
time frame.
"In order to reach the production target and secure a stable
resource growth, Maersk Oil expects a major investment phase
ahead, in addition to high exploration costs in the area of $1
billion per year," the group said in a statement ahead of its
capital markets day on Tuesday.
The group also said it expected its oil and gas unit Maersk
Oil see a decline in return on invested capital during the
expansion phase, but that the return would will remain double
digit.
($1 = 5.7498 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)