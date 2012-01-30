COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday chief executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen would extend his sick leave until the end of the first quarter.

The company said on Jan. 1 that Smedegaard would be on leave for about a month following an operation comprising replacement of a cardiac valve, which he underwent at the end of December 2011.

"To ensure that Nils S. Andersen has long enough time and rest to convalesce, the board of A.P. Moller-Maersk and Nils. S. Andersen have decided that Nils. S. Andersen will extend his period of leave until the end of the first quarter 2012," Maersk said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)