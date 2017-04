COPENHAGEN, July 9 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk has received a jack-up rig contract from Danish energy group Dong Energy worth about $58 million.

The rig, Maersk Resolve, will be used for drilling operations in the Danish North Sea, with the duration of the contract expected to be nine months until June 2014, Maersk Drilling, a unit of the Maersk group, said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)