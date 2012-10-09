LONDON Oct 9 Maersk Line, the world's biggest
container shipping company, has stopped port calls to Iran as
Western sanctions pressure on the Islamic Republic mounts, a
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"Maersk Line has ceased to call in Iran," a spokeswoman for
the unit of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk said.
"This is a pragmatic decision based on an assessment of
balancing the benefits of doing limited business in Iran against
the risk of damaging business opportunities elsewhere
particularly the U.S."
In 2011 the United States blacklisted major Iranian port
operator Tidewater Middle East Co, which operates seven
terminals in Iran including the biggest container port Bandar
Abbas. That led Maersk Line to suspended operations at several
ports.
"Maersk Line ceased its acceptance to all other ports than
Bushehr in 2011," the spokeswoman said, referring to Iran's
small northern container port. "The discontinuation of services
to and from Bushehr unfortunately reflects the difficulties
servicing Iran as a whole."