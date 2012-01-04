COPENHAGEN Jan 4 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk has identified candidates
for executive positions at the head of three of the group's
companies, its chairman said on Wednesday.
The conglomerate is looking to fill the top jobs at its
Maersk Tankers subsidiary, Svitzer tugboat unit and food store
chain Dansk Supermarked, with combined turnover of more than 100
billion crowns ($18 billion) and more than 50,000 employees.
"We have identified qualified candidates for the leading
positions, and we will announce who and when once it is in the
companies' and the candidates' interest to do so," Chairman
Michael Pram Rasmussen said in an emailed reply to Reuters.
Maersk Tankers is losing its chief, Soren Skou, who has been
appointed chief executive of the group's Maersk Line container
shipping arm from Jan. 16.
Skou replaces Eivind Kolding who was chosen to be the new
chief executive of Danske Bank in which A.P.
Moller-Maersk and a Maersk family fund are the biggest
shareholder with a combined 22.7 percent stake.
The head of the supermarket chain, Erling Jensen, will
retire at the end of 2012, and Svitzer's CEO Jesper Lok will
leave by July 1 to head Danish state railways (DSB).
A.P. Moller-Maersk's Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard
Andersen underwent heart surgery in Switzerland over the New
Year holidays, and is expected to be on leave for a month, the
company announced on Sunday.
Rasmussen said that Andersen's sick leave had no effect on
the process of engaging new managers for the business units.
($1 = 5.6971 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)