* Group apoints Soren Skou new CEO of Maersk Line
* Skou says Maersk Line is gaining market share
* Skou succeeds Kolding, who will be Danske Bank CEO
* Says plans no major changes
(Adds details, quotes, background, share price)
By Jakob Vesterager
COPENHAGEN, Dec 19 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk has chosen Soren Skou,
currently head of its tankers business, to be the new head of
its container shipping arm, Maersk Line, the group said on
Monday.
Skou will take over as CEO of Maersk Line, the world's
biggest container shipping company, from Eivind Kolding who was
named head of Danske Bank.
Skou, a 47-year-old who has been CEO of Maersk Tankers since
2001 and who joined Maersk as a shipping trainee in 1983, said
the Danish group was gaining market share in a difficult market.
"It is clear that we are winning market share at the moment
and have a high utilisation of tonnage," Skou told Reuters.
He will take charge of Maersk Line in a period of difficulty
for the world's shipping industry which has been hit by low
freight rates amid a glut of capacity and increased uncertainty
due to the international economic crisis.
A.P. Moller-Maersk, the shipping and oil conglomerate,
reported in November that its container shipping dove into the
red and would remain loss-making for the full-year 2011, hit by
"very low rates."
Skou said that he did not plan to make any major changes at
Maersk Line.
"I will first of all build further on what Eivind Kolding
and his team have worked with, but we must also take account of
the fact that the industry is in a difficult situation," Skou
said.
"All in all, it is a super strong operation that really has
strength to wield in the container market," Skou said.
Skou said the industry was troubled with excess capacity and
added: "There is a consolidation process under way that we
obviously support."
Skou, age 47, said a priority would be to develop further
the Daily Maersk service that Kolding launched this year.
The service, which links the ports of Ningbo, Shanghai and
Yantian in China and Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia with Felixstowe
in the UK, Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Bremerhaven in
Germany, is seen as a challenge to rivals on high-capacity
Asia-Europe routes.
Skou declined to say if Maersk Line would dock any tonnage to
tighten up the market.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk traded up 1.9 percent by 0952
GMT, outperforming a 1.3 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's
bluechip index of 20 most valuable and most traded stocks
.