COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Soren Skou, the newly designated head of container shipper Maersk Line, said the Danish company was gaining market share in a difficult market.

Skou, who is now head of the A.P. Moller-Maersk group's tanker shipping business, was appointed to succeed Eivind Kolding as chief executive of Maersk Line as Kolding was named head of Danske Bank.

"It is clear that we are winning market share at the moment and have a high utilisation of tonnage," Skou told Reuters.

"We must also take account of the fact that we are in a difficult market," he said. (Reporting by Jakob Vesterager)