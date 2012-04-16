* Maersk says Mc-Kinney Moller has died
* Shares rise 3.0 pct, outperforming wider market
(Adds details, background, updates shares)
COPENHAGEN, April 16 Danish oil and shipping
group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday partner and
shipowner Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller died on April 16.
The company's shares rose over 6 percent as analysts said
Mc-Kinney Moller's death could lead to a stock split or
demergers.
Mc-Kinney Moller, born on July 13 in 1913, died at the age
of 98, having made his last public appearance at the group's
annual general meeting last Thursday.
As the traditional main attraction at the AGM, Moller spoke
briefly to shareholders and signed autographs but looked frail
as he joked there were too few female photographers present.
An analyst said the group, founded in 1904, could now face
change.
"It could be a stock split or a demerger of for instance
Danske Bank or Dansk Super market," Alm. Brand
analyst Jesper Christensen said.
Moller-Maersk owns a 20 percent stake in Danske Bank as well
as an interest in Dansk Supermarked Group, its website shows.
Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, son and grandson of the founders of
the A.P. Moller-Maersk group, Arnold Peter Moller and his
father, Peter Maersk Moller, took over the leadership of the
group when his father died in 1965.
He handed over the daily management of the group to Jess
Soderberg in 1993, and the chairmanship to Michael Pram
Rasmussen in 2003. Soderberg was replaced by Carlsberg Chief
Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen in 2007, while Rasmussen
remains chairman.
Moller, however, remained active in the decision making and
activities of the group, frequently going to the Copenhagen
headquarters and travelling around the world to represent
Denmark's largest privately owned enterprise himself.
A 2.5 billion crowns Moller donation resulted in a new
Copenhagen opera house in January 2005.
The Maersk group owns the container shipping company Maersk
Line, and is also involved in oil and gas exploration, mainly in
the North Sea, but also in many other parts of the world, as
well as supermarket chains, industrial firms, shipyards and a
container terminal operator.
The group employs about 117,000 people in 130 countries.
Moller, born in Copenhagen in 1913 to an Irish-American
mother, was known for only rarely giving interviews.
Moller married childhood girlfriend Emma in 1940 and
together they raised three daughters.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk initially traded up over 6
percent following the announcement, but were up 3.0 percent at
42.520 Danish crowns per share at 0958 GMT, against a 1.3
percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)