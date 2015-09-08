(Adds analyst comment)
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Sept 8 Port operator APM Terminals,
part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, is buying 11
container ports from Spanish shipping and logistics group Perez
y Cia to boost its presence in emerging markets and better serve
bigger container vessels.
No terms were given for the deal, which will increase APM
Terminals' container ports to 74 from 63 including terminals in
Colombia, Brazil and Mexico, but Nordea Markets estimated an
enterprise value of around 1.35 billion euros ($1.5 billion),
based on similar deals and other companies in the sector.
APM Terminals Chief Executive Kim Fejfer said on Tuesday the
deal would make the company better prepared to handle new
alliances among container shipping companies and their new
bigger vessels.
The deal comes a day before A.P. Moller-Maersk hosts a day
of briefings for investors and analysts, when it may present
aims for its business units after scrapping detailed long-term
targets due to the commodity price collapse.
Maersk will likely be asked how it will deal with pressures
on the container shipping industry due to low freight rates and
slowing growth in China.
The ports deal may be part of the group's response to those
pressures, if it increases its clout in dealing with rival
shipping operators and allows it greater control of overall
costs.
The shipping and oil group, in the process of paying out
dividends worth 42.4 billion Danish crowns ($6.4 billion), the
highest ever in Denmark, has also said it would be interested in
buying oil assets for example as low crude prices undercut the
value of oil and gas fields.
APM Terminals is the world's third largest container port
operator after Singapore state-owned operator PSA International
and Hutchison Port Holdings, a unit of Hong Kong-based CK
Hutchison Holdings Ltd.
"It seems like a healthy bolt-on purchase, in an industry
with much more stability than some of the other of Maersk's
business areas," analyst Jacob Pedersen at Sydbank said.
($1 = 6.6722 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
