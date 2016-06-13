COPENHAGEN, June 13 A.P. Moller-Maersk
on Monday appointed the grandson of Maersk
Mc-Kinney Moller, who transformed a family shipping business
into an international conglomerate, as chief executive of the
holding company behind the Danish shipping giant.
Robert M. Uggla, 38, who has been CEO of Maersk-owned tug
boat operator Svitzer since 2012, will take on the position as
CEO of A.P. Moller Holding on Sept. 1, the company said in a
statement.
A.P. Moller Holding, wholly-owned by a fund established in
1953 by the founder of A.P. Moller Maersk, owns 41.5 percent of
shares and 51 percent of voting rights in the listed company
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S.
Uggla first joined the company in 2004 and has been a member
of the board of directors of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S since March,
2014.
To replace Uggla as CEO at Svitser, the company has
appointed Henriette Thygesen, who comes from a position as CEO
for the Americas in Maersk's logistics company Damco.
