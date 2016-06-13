COPENHAGEN, June 13 A.P. Moller-Maersk on Monday appointed the grandson of Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, who transformed a family shipping business into an international conglomerate, as chief executive of the holding company behind the Danish shipping giant.

Robert M. Uggla, 38, who has been CEO of Maersk-owned tug boat operator Svitzer since 2012, will take on the position as CEO of A.P. Moller Holding on Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

A.P. Moller Holding, wholly-owned by a fund established in 1953 by the founder of A.P. Moller Maersk, owns 41.5 percent of shares and 51 percent of voting rights in the listed company A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S.

Uggla first joined the company in 2004 and has been a member of the board of directors of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S since March, 2014.

To replace Uggla as CEO at Svitser, the company has appointed Henriette Thygesen, who comes from a position as CEO for the Americas in Maersk's logistics company Damco. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Keith Weir)