March 31 A.P. Moller-Maersk :

** Says production of oil has started from the new unmanned platform Tyra in the Danish North Sea on time and on budget

** Says new oil platform is expected to add reserves of 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) over the next 30 years to danish production

** The investment is the largest made by Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) since the approval of the Phase IV development of Halfdan in 2007.

** DUC is the partnership between A.P. Moller-Maersk (31.2 percent), Shell (36.8 percent), Nordsøfonden (20 percent) and Chevron (12.0 percent).

