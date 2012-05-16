COPENHAGEN May 16 The head of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday that further freight rate increases would be needed to restore its container shipping arm to profits this year from losses.

The group said in its first-quarter report that it expected a "negative up to neutral" result this year for its Maersk Line container shipping business, which was an upgrade from earlier guidance for a loss for that division.

"We of course hope that we will come into positive territory (in Maersk Line), but that would require further rate increases," Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told Reuters.

A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a surprise increase in net earnings for the first quarter, helped by strong oil and gas results, and said it expected a 2012 result "slightly lower" than last year. ($1 = 5.8185 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)