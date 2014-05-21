COPENHAGEN May 21 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday it expected
the so-called P3 container shipping alliance to start operations
in autumn and not in the second quarter as previously expected.
"We are waiting for regulatory approval in several
countries," chief executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told
reporters on a media teleconference.
Maersk Line, the container shipping unit in A.P.
Moller-Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping
Company S.A and France's CMA CGM announced the
alliance last year.
They already have regulatory approval in the United States
but are still waiting for approvals in China and many other
countries.
