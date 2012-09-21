* Field's outpit could rise to 400,000 bpd by 2017 -source
* Field produces heavy sour grade that is popular in Asia
(Adds further comment from Maersk)
DOHA/SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Denmark's Maersk Oil is
in talks with Qatar Petroleum to extend a production sharing
contract for the offshore al-Shaheen oilfield by another 13
years to 2030, industry sources said on Friday.
Crude production at the field could rise to 400,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in 2017 from the current 300,000 bpd, one source
said, with new equipment such as a floating storage and
offloading unit (FSO) possibly being installed if the contract
is extended.
Maersk Oil spokesman Paul Taylor did not confirm the talks
to lengthen the production sharing contract by another 13 years,
but said the two companies were together evaluating the
potential for additional development of the field.
"Our focus is on ... delivering a long-term stable
production plateau," Taylor said in an e-mail.
The field, which produces a heavy sour grade popular with
Asian refiners, has been capable of producing 525,000 bpd since
Maersk Oil completed an expansion project in 2010, but its
output has been capped at 300,000 bpd to extend its life and
meet OPEC quotas, the sources said. A higher output could help
meet strong demand growth in Asia as more refineries are built.
Maersk Oil, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk,
entered into an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement
(EPSA) with Qatar Petroleum for Block 5 including the Al Shaheen
discovery off the shore of Qatar in 1992. The companies have
extracted around 1.2 billion barrels of oil from the field since
then.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty and Florence Tan)