COPENHAGEN Feb 24 Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk's container shipping arm, Maersk Line, is to raise its rates by $400 per TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), it said on Friday.

The rate increase would be applied to all dry and reefer cargo moving from all Asian ports to all destinations in Europe (North Europe and Mediterranean), effective from April 1.

