* Maersk Line to raise Asia to Europe rates by $400/TEU
* Says increase to take effect from Apr. 1
* Shares rise 3.6 pct, outperforming wider market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 24 Maersk Line, the
container shipping arm of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk
is raising rates on its key Asia to Europe routes
by a further $400 per TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), the
company said on Friday, sending its shares higher.
The increase is the second Asia-Europe rise this year from
the world's biggest container shipper, which has been struggling
with market overcapacity and high fuel costs.
The latest rate increase will be applied to all dry and
reefer cargo moving from all Asian ports to all destinations in
Europe (North Europe and Mediterranean), effective from April 1.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk were up 3.6 percent at 1221
GMT, outperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock
exchange's benchmark index.
"The share is rising because the group has announced a $400
rate increase on the Asia to Europe route," said Jyske Bank
senior equities trader Michael Lyngsoe.
"Investors have feared that the group was not making money
on these routes and the rate rise will improve earnings,"
Lyngsoe said.
In November Maersk posted a steeper than expected drop in
quarterly profits, hit by weak freight rates and after Maersk
Line fell into loss.
In January Maersk Line said it would increase Asia to Europe
rates by $775 per TEU and last week the company announced it
would remove 9 percent of its vessel capacity in the Asia-Europe
trade in a bid to bolster rates.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Greg Mahlich)