* Andersen says container rates profitable
* Says Maersk Line working to lift rates higher
* Sees overcapacity in container shipping till 2016-17
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, June 7 Container shipping freight
rates are profitable again and could rise further if trade picks
up over the summer, the head of A.P. Moller-Maersk,
the Danish shipping and oil group, said on Thursday.
The recovery in rates could signal a brighter outlook for
the global shipping industry, which has struggled to emerge from
a four-year slump caused by oversupply of vessels and weak
demand due to the sluggish world economy.
"At the moment, freight rates are at a level where container
transport is earning money," Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard
Andersen said in a presentation to the Danish Society of
Financial Analysts.
"We are still working to get higher rates," Andersen said.
"We hope there will be a pick-up in world trade after the
summer."
Last month, Andersen had said recent rate increases meant
most container shipping lines were probably operating at
breakeven levels.
This contrasts with last year when rates plunged towards the
middle of the year, which took A.P. Moller-Maersk's Maersk Line
into the red for the year.
Results this year for Maersk Line, the world's biggest
container shipping group and a barometre of world trade, are
expected to stay negative or "up to neutral," assuming that a
rate recovery since March continues, the group has said.
Andersen said last month in the company's first-quarter
results presentation that he hoped Maersk Line would get into
positive territory this year, but that would require higher
freight rates.
But he said on Thursday that the oversupply of ships
weighing down the industry would persist for several more years.
"We think there will be overcapacity in container shipping
until 2016-17," he said.
Andersen said Maersk Line had the fleet capacity it needed
to maintain its market share and did not plan to buy more
vessels.
Maersk Line has said its global container shipping market
share was 15.5 percent in 2011 and it had 17.8 percent of the
market on Asia-Europe routes.
"With the capacity we have, we are well equipped for the
next years," Andersen said. At some point, we will go out and
order containers, but we have no plans to go out and buy ships."
"We have roughly the ship capacity that's needed to maintain
our market share in the next five years," he said.
Andersen said he expected the group's oil rig arm, Maersk
Drilling, to grow considerably in the years to come.
"We see strong interest from big oil companies to work with
us," he said, pointing to recent contracts for the company.
"Maersk Drilling will be a considerably bigger business than
it is at the moment," he said.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)