COPENHAGEN, April 12 Maersk Line, the world's
biggest container shipping company, expects more freight rate
increases this year after rate rises in March and April, the
chairman of parent group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on
Thursday.
Chairman of the board Michael Pram Rasmussen told the annual
general meeting of shareholders that Maersk Line had tried for
increases of $750 per twenty-foot unit (TEU) in March and $400
per TEU in April and had achieved about $1,000 per TEU out of
that total of $1,150.
"This is not done, there will be more," Rasmussen told the
meeting.
