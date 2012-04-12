COPENHAGEN, April 12 Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company, expects more freight rate increases this year after rate rises in March and April, the chairman of parent group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.

Chairman of the board Michael Pram Rasmussen told the annual general meeting of shareholders that Maersk Line had tried for increases of $750 per twenty-foot unit (TEU) in March and $400 per TEU in April and had achieved about $1,000 per TEU out of that total of $1,150.

"This is not done, there will be more," Rasmussen told the meeting. (Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen)