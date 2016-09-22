(Repeats to additional clients)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Danish shipping and oil
conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it
will separate its businesses into separate transport and energy
divisions in a bid to better tackle the problems facing its
struggling businesses.
The focus will be on establishing an integrated transport
and logistics company, while its oil and oil-related business
will either individually or in combination be separated from the
company, Maersk said.
The 112-year-old group said in June it had asked new chief
executive Soren Skou to look into potentially breaking up the
group, whose shipping and energy operations are both struggling.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)