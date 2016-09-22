COPENHAGEN Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk's new Transport and Logistics division will aim to expand its market share every year through organic growth and acquisitions, CEO Soren Skou told a news conference on Thursday.

Rocked by low freight and oil prices, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk announced on Thursday it will split into separate transport and energy divisions. [nL8N1BY11U]

"There are enough ships in this world," Skou said, referring to the sector's current oversupply of new vessels.

He added that the company also aims to lead the industry in digitalisation.