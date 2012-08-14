COPENHAGEN Aug 14 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a bigger-than-forecast
drop in net earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday and
upgraded guidance for full-year results based on higher freight
rates.
Net profit fell to $965 million in April-June from $1.57
billion in the second quarter last year, missing analysts'
average estimate of a fall to $994 million in a Reuters poll.
But the result came within the range of estimates.
The conglomerate, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest
container shipping company, raised guidance for full-year 2012
earnings, saying it now expects a group result "slightly above"
2011 instead of slightly lower.
It said it expected Maersk Line to reach a "modest positive
result" in 2012 based on higher average freight rates in the
second half of the year instead of its earlier outlook for a
"negative up to neutral result" at Maersk Line.
(Reporting by John Acher)