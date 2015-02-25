(Adds comments from shareholder on further sales)
By Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN Feb 25 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk will hand shareholders a $6.6
billion windfall in dividends this year after it sells its 20
percent stake in Denmark's biggest bank Danske.
Analysts had expected Maersk to announce the divestment of
some assets on Wednesday as part of its strategy of focusing on
its core shipping and oil divisions - but the Danske Bank stake
had not been among the anticipated sales.
Maersk - the world's largest container shipping company -
said it would sell 15 percent to its controlling shareholder,
the Moller family foundation, saying the deal ensured Danske
remained in Danish hands and had a long-term major investor.
It will offer the remaining 5 percent to other existing
Maersk shareholders, it added.
The conglomerate did not specify how much the foundation was
paying for the 15 percent Danske stake, but said it would
correspond to $5.5 billion.
That $5.5 billion will go to shareholders at about 1,569
crowns a share, Maersk said, and it also proposed dividends of
$1.1 billion for the 2014 business year, or 300 a share.
Maersk's shares jumped by more than 8 percent to top 15,000
crowns, close to a record high of 15,070 crowns hit last
September after Maersk announced its first share buyback
programme and analysts upgraded their price targets.
"You'll have a more streamlined conglomerate as an
investment case," said Alm. Brand analyst Jesper Christensen.
"They no longer have capital stashed in a bank and this will
be looked upon positively, especially for the many foreign
investors - for example from the U.S. - thinking 'I want to
invest in shipping, so why should I invest in a Danish bank?'."
Ana Uggle, the granddaughter of Maersk's founder and head of
the foundation, told Reuters: "It is to ensure the long-term
ownership of Danske Bank and ensure the bank's roots in Danish
society."
'VOLATILE BUSINESS'
In recent years, Maersk has sold off assets such as stakes
in supermarkets and Danish shipping company DFDS as
well as fleets of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and crude oil
tankers and oil production vessels.
The Danske stake sell is immensely positive and will help
reduce a discount on Maersk shares that exists because the
company is a conglomerate, said Jesper Langmack, head of equity
investments at PFA, a pension fund that is the largest Maersk
shareholder aside from the foundation that controls it.
"If they judge that it's non-core for their business, then I
think its reasonable enough (that they continue selling non-core
assets), but they've already sold off a lot of non-core, so
they're close to their goal. There's not much non-core left," he
told Reuters.
The Danske announcement was made as Maersk published 2014
results broadly in line with analyst expectations from a Reuters
poll. Net revenue was largely flat at $47.57 billion and net
profit was up 37 percent to $5.2 billion - boosted by the sale
of its stake in Danske Supermarked Group.
It booked $2.2 billion, or $1.9 billion after tax, in
impairment losses at its oil unit. Most of that was a $1.7
billion writedown announced last year on the value of its
Brazilian assets, the rest involved the value of its British
assets after oil prices slumped in the second half of 2014.
It expects group underlying profit to fall to "slightly
below" $4 billion this year from $4.1 billion in 2014.
But it expects underlying profit at its container shipping
unit Maersk Line to be above the $2.2 billion in 2014. The
business, often seen as a bellwether for global trade, has been
struggling with low freight rates along with its peers.
"It's a very volatile business, so when Maersk says it
expects progress it's a positive announcement," said Frans
Hoyer, analyst at Jyske Bank.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Tange and Teis Jensen;
Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Pravin Char and Jason
Neely)