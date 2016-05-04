* Fragmented sector chasing alliances to cut costs
* Maersk has plenty of cash for deals -CEO
* Container business beats expectations with $37 mln profit
* Shares up 5.6 pct
(Adds CEO comments, analyst, context)
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, May 4 A.P. Moller-Maersk
returned to profit at its main container shipping
business in the first quarter, putting the cash rich company in
a strong position as the struggling industry consolidates.
The group's shares were up by 5.6 percent at 1127 GMT on
Wednesday after Maersk Line confounded expectations of a loss at
the container shipping business as the sector grapples with a
downturn brought on by overcapacity.
Rates for shipping containers transporting anything from
flat-screen TVs to sportswear have been at a loss-making level
for more than a year, denting profits and opening the highly
fragmented sector to consolidation in an effort to cut costs and
build scale.
With more than 600 vessels, Maersk Line is the global market
leader with a market share around 15 percent and has previously
played down its ambitions, but the Copenhagen-based company
acknowledged on Wednesday that recent acquisitions and
vessel-sharing alliances bring new opportunities.
"We still have a very strong balance sheet and have plenty
of liquidity reserves for unexpected and expected investments,"
CEO Nils Smedegaard Andersen said.
The group's cash reserves stand at about $12 billion.
Recent high-profile mergers and acquisitions in the industry
include the creation of China COSCO Shipping through a state-led
merger and French shipping group CMA CGM SA's deal to acquire
Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL).
Container lines have also been restructuring debt and
forming vessel-sharing alliances to counter the
downturn.
"Consolidation ... is positive when viable, stable alliances
are formed, because it enables everyone to concentrate on the
customer and not fight exclusively on rates," Andersen said,
adding that smaller players would be vulnerable.
"The small and mid-sized companies will need to consider
their strategies very radically, in my opinion, if they're not
in an alliance that has a future."
COSTS DOWN
In the first quarter Maersk reduced costs for moving a 40 ft
container to $2,060, down 16 percent from a year earlier and
about a third lower than four years ago.
Group net profit dropped 86 percent to $224 million in the
quarter, beating analysts' average forecast of $55.6 million,
with the company's oil division also faring better than expected
in weak energy markets.
Low freight rates and weak oil prices brought revenue down
by 19 percent, though this was partly offset by a 7 percent rise
in container volumes and a 15 percent increase in oil
production, Maersk said.
"Results were better than feared," ship brokerage firm
Fearnleys wrote in a note.
Maersk Line made a profit of $37 million in the first three
months of 2016, compared with an average forecast for a loss of
$121 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
That was still down from a $714 million profit in the same
quarter last year, however.
Maersk reiterated its forecast for the container business to
achieve full-year underlying profit significantly below last
year's due to lower rates, but it forecast global demand for
seaborne container transportation to rise between 1 percent and
3 percent from growth of less than 1 percent last year.
The oil division made a loss of $29 million, against a
consensus analyts' forecast for a $59.5 million loss.
Maersk said its breakeven price for oil production had been
lowered to $40-$45 a barrel from a previous range of $45-$55.
Benchmark Brent crude was steady at around $45 on
Wednesday morning.
