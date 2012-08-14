* Q2 net profit $965 mln vs forecast $994 mln
* Forecasts 2012 net result slightly above 2011
* Sees "modest positive" 2012 result for Maersk Line
COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk nudged up its year profit
forecast on Tuesday on the prospect of a pick-up in freight
rates, despite reporting a drop in earnings in the second
quarter.
The global shipping industry has been h it by weaker demand
d ue to t he world economic slowdown and a n o versupply of vessels
i n the last four years but Maersk said it now expects higher
average freight rates in the second half of the year.
The conglomerate, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest
container shipping company, also said it expects group earnings
to be "slightly above" last year's result, having previously
predicted a slight drop.
It said it expected Maersk Line to reach a "modest positive
result" based on higher average freight rates in the second half
of the year instead of its earlier outlook for a "negative up to
neutral result" despite the euro zone crisis affecting container
trade into Europe.
" Global demand for seaborne containers is expected to
increase by 4 p ercent in 2012, but with declining i nbound
European volumes," th e company sa id, lowering its view of demand
growth from an earlier 4-6 percent.
" Container rates have been improved, Maersk Line is back in
black figures and our other core growth businesses are executing
well on strategy," Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said
in a statement.
Maersk's net profit in the second quarter of 2012 fell to
$965 million from $1.57 billion in the same period last year,
missing the average forecast of $994 million given by analystso
in a Reuters poll but coming within the range of estimates.
The container shipping business, a baromet er of world trade
as the Maersk Line fleet carries more than 15 percent of all
seaborne containers, swung back in to profit in the second
quarter from losses a year ago and in the first quarter.
But Maersk Line's operating profit of $227 million for the
second quarter, against a year-ago loss of $95 million, missed
th e average forecast by an alysts o f $439 million a s contract
freight rates lagged the rebound in the spot market.
The average freight rate was 4 percent higher in the second
quarter c ompared with t he corresponding period last year and 1 4
p ercent h igher than in th e first quarter of 2 012, Maersk said.
Oil and gas earnings , hit by lower production, fell less
than expected, and the group maintained its f orecast f or i ts oil
business results to be similar to last year.
(Reporting by John Acher, Ole Mikkelsen and; Mette Fraende;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)