* Container shipping demand at lowest since 2008 crisis
* Additional capacity supply far outstrips demand
* Industry rife with consolidation talk
(Adds CEO comments, consolidation, background, shares)
By Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 Shipping and oil conglomerate
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday third-quarter
profit almost halved and global demand for container
transportation this year would grow at a slower pace than
previously expected.
The Danish company, which operates the largest container
shipping business in the world, kept a reduced forecast made two
weeks ago for a 2015 underlying profit of $3.4 billion, down
from the $4.0 billion previously expected.
Maersk has taken a double hit to its businesses -- its oil
units have floundered as crude prices halved since last year,
while low trade volumes and an overcapacity of vessels have
weighed on Maersk Line, the container shipping business.
The earnings report, which showed third-quarter net profit
almost halved to $778 million from $1.5 billion a year ago,
comes two days after Maersk Line said it would slash costs, cut
staff by almost a fifth and pull out of some vessel orders.
On Friday, the company said it now expected demand for
seaborne container transportation around the world to grow 1-3
percent this year, lower than its previous view of 2-4 percent.
Growth in demand for shipping, at 1 percent in the third
quarter, is the lowest since the 2008 financial crisis that hit
the industry particularly hard. Maersk made an annual loss in
2009, the only year it has lost money in its 111-year history.
Though the global economy has recovered since, trade volumes
have risen at a slower pace than in the past and economists are
increasingly concerned about flagging growth in China.
Overcapacity has exacerbated that situation - in 2015,
Maersk expects a 9 percent growth in container shipping
capacity, outstripping the around 1-3 percent growth in trade.
That leads to a slump in freight rates. On the busiest
routes in the world, from China to Europe, spot rates this year
have been at barely profitable levels. This week they fell 32
percent to $674 per container, a source with access to data from
the Shanghai Shipping Exchange told Reuters.
Despite the dire conditions, Maersk Line has been one of the
most profitable shipping companies around thanks to its scale
and cost cutting, and the group's third quarter results were in
line with forecasts.
"Maersk is definitely under pressure at this hour, but this
is an absolutely worst case scenario situation, so I'm quite
optimistic because Maersk is still able to generate 3.4 billion
(dollars) in profit in such a year," said Sydbank analyst Jacob
Pedersen. "Maersk is still in front in the market."
At 1135, GMT shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk were up 0.3
percent, compared with a 0.6 percent fall in Europe's blue-chip
index
CONSOLIDATION?
Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said consolidation
within the shipping industry, which is largely operated by
state- or billionaire-owned companies, would be natural during
the slump.
"We have for several years expected consolidation. It has
not happened but it would be a natural thing since many players
are loss-making," he said during a conference call.
The industry is awash with consolidation talk. Shares in
China's Cosco have been suspended since Aug. 10 and
industry insiders expect its container shipping unit to merge
with China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL) to create
the fourth largest shipping company in the world.
Meanwhile, Singapore's state investor has put its majority
stake in Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) up for sale, with shipping
industry websites reporting that a tie-up with newly-listed
Hapag-Lloyd was in the offing.
South Korea's government has also asked Hanjin Shipping
to look for a partner, said Jan Tiedemann, an
analyst with shipping consultancy Alphaliner.
"(Consolidation) will have a huge knock on effect as all of
these carriers have alliances. That would be the end of the
alliance as some will be too big for regulatory reasons or too
small to compete," he said. "It's very difficult to see what the
global shipping landscape will looks like."
(Additional reporting by Annabella Nielsen; Editing by Mark
Potter)