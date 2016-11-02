* Low freight rates push container business into red
* New CEO says results are not good enough
* Company planning to split transport and energy operations
(Adds CEO quotes)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 A.P. Moller-Maersk
, the world's biggest shipping firm, said the
container business on which it is staking its future made a loss
in the third quarter of the year as freight rates declined
further.
Shares in the Danish company fell as much as 9 percent after
profit in the three months to the end of September fell 44
percent and came in below forecasts. Low oil prices have
depressed returns from the energy business which is the other
main arm of the company.
The results underline the problems facing the
family-controlled group which said in September it would focus
its attention on building up its transport and logistics
business, while creating a separate energy division.
The company stuck to its forecast for annual profit to be
significantly below last year's $3.1 billion.
"This is far from a satisfactory result for us," said Soren
Skou, who was appointed chief executive of the group in June and
still heads the container business.
"We grew more than the market and gained some market share
in the third quarter," said Skou, adding that Maersk managed to
increase market share following the collapse of South Korea's
Hanjin Shipping.
However, Maersk said average freight rates fell 16 percent
in the quarter to $1,811 per 40-foot container as overcapacity
hurts shipping companies.
A net loss of $116 million for its container unit, against
analysts' expectations of a $174 million profit, shows the
pressures as it seeks to remain the world's leading container
shipping carrier amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions.
REDUCING OVERCAPACITY
Recent industry deals have involved China's COSCO
, France's CMA CGM and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd
.
Japan's top three shipping firms Kawasaki Kisen,
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen said on
Monday they planned to combine their container shipping
operations in a joint venture that will have $19 billion in
combined revenues and control 7 percent of global container
capacity.
Maersk has a market share of around 15 percent but has been
unable to secure better prices for shipping goods.
Skou said he expected freight rates to rise as the industry
tackles overcapacity.
"Consolidation will in itself not affect the overcapacity,
but I notice that companies have stopped ordering ships," Skou
said in a conference call.
"In addition, the idled capacity has increased to 6-7
percent of the global fleet, while scrapping has risen sharply
with ships with an average age of 20 years being scrapped. So
there is action being taken in the industry to bring down the
overcapacity," Skou said.
Net profit fell to $438 million for the three months to
Sept. 30, below the $490 million expected by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
Maersk, with a fleet of more than 600 ships, intends to
develop its transport and logistics operations despite their
problems, while creating a separate energy division combining
Maersk Oil and three related companies.
The latter will be split from the main company individually
or in combination "in the form of joint-ventures, mergers or
listing", within two years, the company said in September.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Keith Weir)