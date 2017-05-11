COPENHAGEN May 11 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk reported net profit ahead of
most analysts' forecasts for the first quarter on Thursday but
added its performance was still not satisfactory.
The company's net result rose to $253 million, above the
$199 million average forecast in a Reuters poll, while its
operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
of $1.71 billion was below the $1.82 billion forecast by
analysts.
Due to a higher fuel bill its key container shipping unit
Maersk Line reported a loss of $66 million.
"Whilst we cannot be satisfied with the overall
profitability in the first quarter, the result is as expected
and we reiterate our guidance for the year for the Group," said
Chief Executive Soren Skou in a statement.
