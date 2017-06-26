COPENHAGEN, June 26 Maersk Line, the world's
largest container shipping firm, is looking to expand in the air
freight-dominated pharmaceuticals transport market, as it has
completed fitting its refrigerated containers with a digital
tool that helps monitor temperature.
The company, a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said
it had finished installing the Remote Container Management (RCM)
tool on all of its 270,000 refrigerated containers, also known
as reefers, and will now offer it to customers.
The tool will help measure location, temperature, humidity
and power status in real time.
With the tool, Maersk is hoping to grow volumes within more
traditional chilled perishable cargo like bananas, fish and
meat, but also to expand into transport of high-valued
pharmaceutical products where it now has a small presence.
Pharmaceuticals are currently transported mainly via air and
less than 20 percent is being shipped, Maersk's head of Reefer,
Anne Sophie Zerlang told Reuters on Monday, adding that the
market had a potential to reach 100,000 containers a year.
"We're definitely looking to make the container market
bigger by RCM," Zerlang said. "We are also hoping to penetrate
newer markets like the pharma industry ... It has a very big
potential but has extremely specific requirements because of the
very high value of the cargo."
Maersk expects to transport one million reefers this year.
The RCM tool is the latest in the more than 100-year old
conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk's push into new technologies.
The container shipping industry has lagged some other
sectors in bringing more of its processes online, and there is
still a huge amount of paperwork slowing down the handling and
tracking of containers.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)