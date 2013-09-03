By Ole Mikkelsen
| COPENHAGEN, Sept 3
COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 Who would have thought a
container shipping firm could rally as many Facebook "likes" as
a big brewer, find lost cargoes via Instagram or use Pinterest
to limit the public relations setback of accidentally killing a
whale?
Maersk Line is doing just that and the Danish company says
its embrace of social media - more usual in consumer-oriented
sectors like cars or fashion - has given it an edge in the
normally low-profile business-to-business shipping sector.
The world's biggest container shipping company - part of
A.P. Moller-Maersk - sees the Internet as a cheap
way to boost its profile, making it a more likely choice for
freight forwarders.
"There is a lot to gain from it, such as better press
coverage, higher employee engagement and better brand
awareness," said Jonathan Wichmann, its head of social media.
The strategy proved its worth when the ship Maersk Norwich
hit a whale and arrived in Rotterdam harbour in June last year
with the 12-metre animal lying dead across its bulbous bow.
Rather than play down the incident, Maersk posted pictures
on Facebook and created an album "In Memory of the Maersk
Norwich Whale" on Pinterest. Both were widely shared and the
company says comments were mostly positive.
Maersk Line's new ships all have have a Web page and Maersk
is present on most social media, including Twitter, Google+,
LinkedIn, Vimeo, Flickr and Tumblr.
Its social media crew covered the two-year construction of
its $185 million, "Triple E" container ship - the world's
biggest vessel - and its arrival in Europe last month.
Maersk Line's corporate Facebook page has more than one
million "likes". While that is far less than the 11 million
likes accumulated by Daimler's Mercedes brand, it is in the same
league as consumer brands such as Danish brewer Carlsberg's 1.3
million and more than Swedish carmaker Volvo's 675,000.
Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company, the
second-biggest container shipper, has just 4,500 "likes". The
third-biggest, France's CMA CGM, has about 11,000.
FIRST SOCIAL MEDIA MOVER
"Maersk Line has been the first social media mover within
the shipping industry. I'm convinced others will follow," said
Frederik Preisler, partner at Danish advertising company Mensch.
Wichmann said that when Maersk Line publishes news on social
media, it is often re-tweeted or shared, while fewer people take
notice of its traditional advertising.
The company launched its social media strategy in October
2011 and spent around $100,000 in the first year - compared with
millions needed for traditional media advertising. Wichmann
declined to disclose the company's spending on advertising.
Now it plans to use social media to recruit help in tracking
down lost containers. Its 550 ships on average lose some 18
containers a year and finding them is tough.
The project will allow people to photograph a container on a
beach and upload the picture and serial number to Facebook or
Instagram so that Maersk can retrieve it.