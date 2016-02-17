SAO PAULO Feb 17 Maersk Line, the
world's largest container ship operator, said on Wednesday it
was consolidating its operations in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina
and Uruguay in a bid to cut costs amid falling freight rates.
Antonio Dominguez of Panama will be the new director of
operations for the east coast of South America, the company said
in a statement from Brazil. Latin America accounted for around
12 percent of Maersk Line's global volumes in 2015.
Maersk Line is part of Denmark's shipping and oil
conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)