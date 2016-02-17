(Adds comments from company executives)
SAO PAULO Feb 17 Maersk Line, the
world's largest container ship operator, said on Wednesday it
was consolidating operations in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and
Uruguay to cut costs amid falling freight rates.
Maersk Line, part of Denmark's Maersk Group, said shipping
volumes should not be affected by its decision to put operations
in four different countries under one director.
"We will maintain capacity and offer a more consistent
frequency," Antonio Dominguez, the new director of operations
for the east coast of South America, told Reuters.
Maersk Line expects demand for container shipping to remain
weak in 2016, with growth of 1 percent to 3 percent, due to
ample offer. Latin America accounted for around 12 percent of
Maersk Line's global volumes in 2015.
The company transports around a quarter of the frozen
protein shipments from Brazil, the world's top exporter of
chicken and beef, and added some 30,000 new refrigerated
containers to the global market in 2015.
Maersk believes port terminal auctions now underway are
crucial for Brazil to reach its full export potential and would
like to see more, said João Momesso, head of trade and marketing
for east South America.
"We see great opportunities in the northern and northeastern
ports," he said.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Roberto Samora; Writing by
