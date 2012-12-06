COPENHAGEN Dec 6 A U.S. port workers union has
accused APM Terminals, a port operator of A.P. Moller-Maersk
, of spying on union representatives in Los Angeles
by tapping their phones.
APM Terminals spokesman Erik Eisenberg said on Thursday the
firm was taking the allegation from a sub-division of the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) seriously and
was investigating whether there was any truth to it.
"The allegation is that there would have been phone tapping
taking place, that management would have listened in to
conversations between labour representatives," Eisenberg said.
"We have put the person who is at the centre of these
allegations, a manager in our Los Angeles facility, on
administrative leave," he said, adding he did not know when the
alleged tapping was meant to have taken place.
He did not confirm a report by Danish union 3F's paper
Fagbladet3F late on Wednesday that APM Terminals had admitted to
the claim to ILWU.
He also declined to say whether the union had filed any
legal complaint against APM Terminals. Fagbladet3F reported the
union had filed a complaint to a U.S. labour law board.
Port workers at several terminals in the Los Angeles area,
including one owned by APM Terminals, returned to work on
Wednesday after an eight day strike.