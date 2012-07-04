COPENHAGEN, July 4 Maersk Drilling, a unit of
Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk has won a two-year
contract worth $284 million for its Maersk Gallant jack-up rig
from Norwegian oil and gas producer Statoil.
The contract includes an option for a one-year extension and
is for work in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, Maersk
Drilling said in a statement on Wednesday.
The job will begin once the rig's current contract with
ConocoPhillips ends either in the second quarter of 2014
or second quarter of 2015, depending on whether ConocoPhillips
exercises a one-year option for the rig, Maersk Drilling said.
"This contract improves our forward contract coverage even
further, providing us with high earnings visibility," Maersk
Drilling Chief Executive Claus Hemmingsen said in the statement.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)