COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 The head of Danish shipping
and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said the
performance of its container shipping arm had been disappointing
but the group's strategy was paying off and the business should
be better positioned a year from now.
Maersk, which operates the world's biggest container
shipping company Maersk Line, has been hit by losses in
container shipping, as the global shipping market is now into a
fourth year of a slump, though freight rates have risen this
year, which analysts say has created prospects of a turnaround.
"Although we are not as well positioned as we hoped to be a
year ago, the early signs are positive and I am optimistic that
Maersk Line will be in a much stronger position in a year's
time," Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said in the
company magazine Maersk Post, published on Friday.
He said the development in container freight rates and
profitability for Maersk Line had been disappointing, but the
company was working to restore rates to sustainable levels.
Maersk updated its strategy in August last year to focus on
four core business areas: container shipping, oil and gas
production, oil services and ports operations.
The group is also seeking to expand in emerging markets.
"In spite of the difficult short and medium-term outlook for
world markets, I am convinced that our clear strategy and strong
and consistent execution will enable us to strengthen our
foundation and enable us to increase the Group's results over
the coming years," Andersen said.
Since the launch of the updated strategy last August, the
group has invested $12.23 billion in its four core businesses,
with the most - $4.75 billion - going into its oil services
business which includes oil rigs, drillships and offshore supply
vessels, Maersk Post said.
The second biggest slice - $3.98 billion - has gone to the
oil and gas business, with Maersk Line getting $1.90 billion and
the ports arm APM Terminals $1.61 billion, the magazine said.
Andersen said Maersk Line now needs to squeeze out the last
unnecessary costs and work to restore rates by expanding its
fleet only as fast as the market.
A.P. Moller-Maersk, which is scheduled to report first-half
results on Aug. 14, has forecast a profit for 2012 slightly
lower than the $3.4 billion it made in 2011, and a "negative up
to neutral" result for Maersk Line this year.
Some analysts have said that recent freight rate increases
could lead the group to upgrade guidance for Maersk Line.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk were down 0.2 percent by 1206
GMT, against a 0.8 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's
benchmark index.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Susan Fenton)