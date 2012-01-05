COPENHAGEN Jan 5 The supermarkets unit of Danish shipping and oil conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed Per Bank, a senior Tesco executive, to be its new chief executive, the company said on Thursday.

Bank, 44, will become CEO of Dansk Supermarked on April 1 and succeed Erling Jensen who is retiring after 35 years with the company, Dansk Supermarked said in a statement.

Bank is Tesco UK's commercial director for non-food, telecoms and online business and a member of Tesco's executive board, the company said. (Reporting by John Acher)