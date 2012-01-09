COPENHAGEN Jan 9 Maersk Supply Service, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , has won four contracts worth a combined 1.5 billion crowns ($256.51 million) from Petrobras and ExxonMobil, Maersk said on Monday.

Four-year extensions of current contracts were awarded by Petrobras to two anchor-handling tug supply vessels, the Maersk Blazer and Maersk Boulder, from February 2012, Maersk Supply Service said in a statement.

Two contracts were signed with ExxonMobil for a minimum two years each for the platform supply vessels Maersk Nomad and Maersk Nexus for work off Australia, Maersk said. ($1 = 5.8477 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)