COPENHAGEN, June 1 Maersk Line, the container
shipping arm of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, said the usual seasonal pick-up in bookings at
this time of year has not been seen, leading the company to
postpone an Asia-Europe surcharge.
Daily shipping paper Lloyd's List on Friday said Maersk Line
has postponed a peak-season surcharge on key routes between Asia
and Europe in response to a significant softening of market
conditions.
"We adjust the prices all the time according to the market.
With regard to the peak season surcharges, we adjust them once
we see the start of a rise in bookings," Maersk Line Chief
Executive Soren Skou told Reuters.
The peak season surcharges to be imposed in June normally
cover the rise in volumes in the coming months as European
retailers prepare for the Christmas season.
For 2012, the company would focus on getting higher freight
rates through and maintaining its market share, as opposed to
growing, Skou said.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Goodman)