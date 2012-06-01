COPENHAGEN, June 1 Maersk Line, the container
shipping division of Danish oil and shipping group A.P.
Moller-Maersk, has postponed a peak-season
surcharge on key routes between Asia and Europe in response to a
significant softening of market conditions, Lloyd's List said on
Friday.
The world's biggest container shipping company has advised
customers that the planned levy of $350 per 20-foot equivalent
unit will take effect on June 15 instead of June 1, the daily
shipping paper said.
The industry has been hit hard during the global economic
downturn as weak demand and excess capacity has knocked freight
rates to loss-making levels.
"In recent weeks, evidence of a distinct slowdown in
liftings from Asia to Europe has started to emerge, with some
forecasters anticipating an actual decline in 2012 liftings
compared with last year," Lloyd's List said.
A.P. Moller-Maersk said last month that it expected the
group's 2012 results to be "slightly lower" than 2011 and
"negative up to neutral" for Maersk Line.
Maersk Line said on Friday that it would cut about 400 jobs
as part of a restructuring of The business.
A key objective of the reorganisation was faster decision
making and about 250 of the job cuts would be at its Copenhagen
headquarters, the group said in a statement.
A.P. Moller-Maersk's shares were down 3.4 percent at 0930
GMT.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)