* CEO says usual seasonal pick-up has not been seen

* Says to impose season surcharge once bookings start rising

* Says focus is on higher rates, maintaining market share

* Restructuring to cut 400 jobs (Adds details, quotes, updates share price)

COPENHAGEN, June 1 The container shipping arm of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said it has not seen the usual seasonal pick-up in bookings expected at this time of year, leading Maersk Line to postpone an Asia-Europe surcharge.

Daily shipping paper Lloyd's List had said earlier on Friday that Maersk Line postponed a peak-season surcharge on key routes between Asia and Europe in response to a significant softening of market conditions.

"We adjust the prices all the time according to the market. With regard to the peak season surcharges, we adjust them once we see the start of a rise in bookings," Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou told Reuters.

The world's biggest container shipping company on Friday also said it would cut about 400 jobs as part of a restructuring.

The peak season surcharges to be imposed in June normally cover the rise in volumes expected in the coming months as European retailers prepare for the Christmas season.

Maersk Line has advised customers that the planned levy of $350 per 20-foot equivalent unit will take effect on June 15 instead of June 1, Lloyd's List said.

"We have during the last four months worked to raise freight rates. That has been rather successful," Skou said.

Asia to Europe spot rates had in that period risen from a level below $1,000 (per fourty-foot equivalent unit) to close to $4,000 today, he said.

The industry has been hit hard during the global economic downturn as weak demand and excess capacity has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.

A.P. Moller-Maersk said last month that it expected the group's 2012 results to be "slightly lower" than 2011 and "negative up to neutral" for Maersk Line.

"Our focus this year is to get higher prices for the service we provide and to maintain our market share rather than growing," Skou said.

A key objective of the reorganisation of Maersk Line was faster decision making and about 250 of the job cuts would be at its Copenhagen headquarters, the group said in a statement.

A.P. Moller-Maersk's shares were down 3.4 percent at 1154 GMT. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Goodman and Hans-Juergen Peters)