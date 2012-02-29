COPENHAGEN Feb 29 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed Robert
Uggla, a 33-year-old member of the group's controlling family,
chief executive of its tugboats unit Svitzer.
Uggla is son of Ane Uggla, who is deputy chairman of the
board of A.P. Moller-Maersk, and a grandson of Maersk Mc-Kinney
Moller, the 98-year-old head of the Moller family which directly
and through foundations controls nearly 60 percent of the stock.
Robert Uggla, along with older brother Johan, who is head of
the group's container shipping terminal in Aarhus, has been
mentioned by local media as a possible future leader of the
business.
He joined the Maersk group in 2004, became country manager
for Maersk Line in Dubai in 2006, and managing director of
Swedish tanker firm Brostrom -- another group subsidiary -- in
2009, A.P. Moller-Maersk said.
Svitzer operates a fleet of more than 500 vessels within
harbour and terminal towage as well as salvage and has about
4,500 employees, the group said. The company is represented in
more than 100 ports around the world.
