COPENHAGEN Jan 26 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed Hanne Sorensen the new chief executive of Maersk Tankers, the group said on Thursday.

Sorensen, who up to now has been chief commercial officer of the group's container shipping business Maersk Line, succeeds Soren Skou as head of Maersk Tankers after Skou became CEO of Maersk Line, the company said.

Sorensen, who joined the Maersk group as an economist in 1994 and has held several international executive positions since then, will start in her new job on Feb. 13, A.P. Moller-Maersk said.

(Reporting by John Acher)