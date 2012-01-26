COPENHAGEN Jan 26 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed Hanne
Sorensen the new chief executive of Maersk Tankers, the group
said on Thursday.
Sorensen, who up to now has been chief commercial officer of
the group's container shipping business Maersk Line, succeeds
Soren Skou as head of Maersk Tankers after Skou became CEO of
Maersk Line, the company said.
Sorensen, who joined the Maersk group as an economist in
1994 and has held several international executive positions
since then, will start in her new job on Feb. 13, A.P.
Moller-Maersk said.
