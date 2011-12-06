COPENHAGEN Dec 6 Maersk Tankers said on Tuesday it had agreed to form a pool of 50 supertankers with Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Samco Shipholding, and Ocean Tankers of Singapore.

Maersk Tankers, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said the pool of very large crude carriers (VLCCs) would become operational from Feb. 1, with offices in Singapore, Copenhagen and New York. (Reporting by John Acher)