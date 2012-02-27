COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk forecast on Monday that
overcapacity would continue to weigh on its key Asia-to-Europe
container shipping routes so it could remove tonnage from the
market.
Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie told Reuters the 2011
result for the container shipping division Maersk Line was
"acceptable" with margins better than average for the market.
"There will be overcapacity in the market, especially
Asia-Europe. That must be dealt with," Westlie said. "We have
started to deal with it by reducing capacity."
Maersk Line announced 10 days ago that it would cut capacity
on Asia-Europe routes by 9 percent to combat low freight rates,
a move that analysts have called a strategy shift for Maersk
which earlier tolerated losses.
A.P. Moller-Maersk posted a slightly smaller-than-forecast
drop in 2011 profits on Monday, hit by losses in container
shipping, and said it expected 2012 to be in the black but
weaker again.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)