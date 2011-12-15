COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Maersk Supply Service, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , said on Thursday it had ordered two new offshore supply vessels for about $200 million from a shipbuilder in Chile.

The contract with Chilean shipyard Asenav included an option for up to four additional vessels, Maersk Supply Service said in a statement.

The vessels, which are expected to be delivered in February 2014 and January of 2015, will replace existing vessels operating in the Canadian offshore market, the company said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)