* Maersk Oil says to drill in Maja licence area
* Govt extends Maja and Gitta licences by 2 years
* Says high-pressure N.Sea well costs $100 mln
COPENHAGEN, June 27 Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish
shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, will
drill a high pressure exploration well in the Maja licence area
in the Danish sector of the North Sea, the company said on
Wednesday.
"The well will target a high pressure, high temperature
(HPHT) prospect in the licence and will be drilled within the
next two years after substantial preparatory work is completed,"
Maersk Oil said in a statement.
Maersk Oil, which operates oil and gas production of about
625,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day offshore Denmark, UK
and Qatar, as well as onshore Kazakhstan, said HPHT wells in the
Danish North Sea typically cost around $100 million.
Maersk Oil holds a 42.62 percent stake in the licence with
Denmark's DONG Energy having 27.32 percent, Norwegian energy
firm Noreco 16.39 percent and Danoil 13.66 percent,
Maersk Oil said.
Maja lies close to the Maersk Oil-operated Harald gas field
and 40 kilometres (24.8 miles) north of the licences operated by
Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), Maersk said.
The well will be drilled in water depths of 50 metres (164
feet) and to a total depth of around 5,000 metres, Maersk said.
"We believe there is more oil and gas to be found in the
Danish North Sea both in the maturely developed shallower levels
and also in the less mature deeper geologic horizons," Esbern
Hoch, head of Maersk's exploration in Denmark, Greenland and the
Middle East North Africa region, said in the statement.
The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) last week extended the Maja
licence by two years and also granted a two-year extension for
Maersk Oil's Gita licence, lying next to Maja, the company said.
"Maersk Oil plans to integrate new data over the licence and
perform further technical evaluations before deciding on further
steps for this area," it said.
